Scattered thunderstorms possible today

Morning: Scattered thunderstorms. Upper 70s.
Afternoon: Scattered storms. High 85.
Tonight: Clear. Low 65.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 64.
A weak cold front brings a few thunderstorms to the region early tomorrow, but not much relief to follow.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning and early afternoon as a weak cold front moves through. Highs in the mid 80s. Clear skies move in for this evening and tonight, with lows in the 60s.
Partly sunny, less humid, but still very warm tomorrow. Highs in the upper 80s. The weather is trending drier heading into the weekend. Partly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid on Saturday, with highs once again near 90.
The real relief from the heat arrives early next week. A cold front brings showers to the region Sunday night into early Monday. Decreasing clouds on Monday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Warm and partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s.