Seasonably cold weather tomorrow followed by warmer weather

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 15.
Wednesday morning: Mostly sunny. Low 20s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Wednesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Seaonably cold weather continues tonight and tomorrow, with warmer and unsettled weather ahead.
Seasonably cold tonight, with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the teens. Some sunshine is expected early Wednesday, followed by clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.
Low pressure approaches from the west later this week, bringing milder temperatures and a return to rain. Cloudy on Thursday with rain showers. Highs near 40. Widespread rain is expected on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s. Rain changes to snow showers for Saturday. Cooler, with highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s. Temperatures start to warm up again by Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s.