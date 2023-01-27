Seasonably mild, active weather this weekend

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow. Low 26.
Saturday: Cloudy with accumulating snow north of the Mohawk Valley. High 35. Low 25.
Sunday: Rain changing to snow. High 38. Low 21.
The weather looks generally mild heading into the weekend, with accumulating snow expected north of the Mohawk Valley. For tonight, expect cloudy skies. A weak disturbance kicks off a round of lake effect snow showers. Up to 1" of accumulation is possible across the area, with 3-5" of snow possible tonight through Saturday north of the Mohawk Valley. Snow showers and flurries expected on Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy on Sunday, with another disturbance moving through the region. This one brings mainly rain to the Mohawk Valley, with up to 1-3" of snow possible north of the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the upper 30s.
Cloudy on Monday and dry, with highs near 30. Snow showers return on Tuesday as a cold front arrives. Highs in the low 20s. Dry on Wednesday and cloudy, with highs in the mid 20s. Much colder weather is expected on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper teens and overnight lows near zero.