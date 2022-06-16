 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 376 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SCHUYLER              SENECA                STEUBEN
SULLIVAN              TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND, DELHI,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE,
HORNELL, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA,
ONEONTA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS,
SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WATKINS GLEN,
WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Severe weather expected this evening

Tonight: Strong storms coming to an end. Low 64.

Tomorrow morning: Passing shower possible Upper 60s.

Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 77.

Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.

***A tornado watch is in effect for all of Central New York until 11 pm***

Widespread thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into Central New York late this afternoon and into this evening. Damaging winds are likely in some of these storms, with the potential of a tornado. Stay with WKTV and WKTV.COM for the latest information. Storms are expected to end late this evening, with temperatures falling into the mid 60s overnight.

A few lingering showers are possible Friday morning. Cooler, less humid, and breezy, with highs in the upper 70s. Much cooler weather to follow for the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, a few showers in the afternoon, and highs only in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine on Father's Day, with highs near 70. Warmer and more humid weather looks to return for the middle of next week.

