Severe weather expected this evening

Tonight: Strong storms coming to an end. Low 64.
Tomorrow morning: Passing shower possible Upper 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 77.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
***A tornado watch is in effect for all of Central New York until 11 pm***
Widespread thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into Central New York late this afternoon and into this evening. Damaging winds are likely in some of these storms, with the potential of a tornado. Stay with WKTV and WKTV.COM for the latest information. Storms are expected to end late this evening, with temperatures falling into the mid 60s overnight.
A few lingering showers are possible Friday morning. Cooler, less humid, and breezy, with highs in the upper 70s. Much cooler weather to follow for the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, a few showers in the afternoon, and highs only in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine on Father's Day, with highs near 70. Warmer and more humid weather looks to return for the middle of next week.