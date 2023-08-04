Severe weather risk continuing to lower this evening

A very active weather day today, with several severe thunderstorm warnings, flash flood warnings, and even a tornado warning. The worst of the severe weather risk is over and done with, but still there is a chance for some lingering scattered showers and storms producing additional locally heavy rainfall. Reports came in of homes flooded, roads washed out, and wind damage such as trees on power lines. This front will push through this evening and behind it we've got a nice weekend in store for us!
Saturday shows lingering fog in the morning that clears out a little after sunrise. Sunshine is expected with highs approaching the mid to upper 70s. Humidity, while low, will still be noticeable but not too bad. Similar conditions for Sunday with highs approaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Active weather returns by Monday and so will the humidity.