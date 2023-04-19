Sharply warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with widespread frost. Low 31.
Thursday morning: Partly sunny. Upper 30s.
Thursday afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Much warmer. High 62.
Thursday evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 50s.
Remaining cold this evening and tonight, with decreasing clouds. Widespread frost is expected overnight, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. The weather turns sharply warmer starting Thursday. A mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 60s.
Much warmer weather arrives on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and warm on Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain is expected on Sunday. Much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy with showers on Monday, with highs near 50. A passing shower is possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s. Continued cooler weather for Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.