Showers and storms continue today

Morning: Cloudy with rain. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 68.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 57.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny with lake effect showers possible. High 73. Low 49.
Low pressure will drive our weather for half of this week, bringing widespread rain, clouds, and scattered thunderstorms. High pressure in its wake will bring a return to sunshine and a taste of fall later this week.
Cloudy this morning, with patchy fog and a few showers. Cooler, with highs only in the upper 60s. A few thunderstorms are possible early afternoon and again late evening. We dry out tonight, with a few showers are possible early tomorrow. Breezy conditions follow with a return to some sunshine. Highs in the low 70s.
A taste of fall is expected on Thursday and Friday, with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s! Warmer weather returns for the weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s. Warm on Monday, with scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80.