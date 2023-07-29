Showers and storms this Saturday, nice weather Sunday

The heat and humidity come to an end today as the near term weather pattern favors below average temperatures for this time of year. First though, we have to get through some rain showers today. A slow moving cold front from the north can spark some showers and storms earlier north of Utica. Moving along the front from the west is an MCS that will bring numerous showers and possibly a few thunderstorms arriving roughly between 1-3 PM west and 3-5 PM east. Lingering light rain comes to an end late this evening as skies clear out. Temperatures tonight are expected to fall into the 50s and in some areas 40s!
Nice weather to wrap up the weekend Sunday. Lower humidity and highs in the mid 70s. Unsettled weather returns Monday before we dry out again Tuesday through Thursday as humidity slowly returns ahead of some storms Friday.