Showers and storms tonight and early Friday

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Oneida County through 1230 AM EDT... At 1154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Alder Creek to near Boonville to 6 miles northwest of Delta Lake to near Camden. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rome, Lee, Vienna, Trenton, Floyd, Camden, Boonville, Forestport, Steuben and Sylvan Beach. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH