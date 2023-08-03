Showers and storms tonight and early Friday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with thunderstorms possible. Low 64.
Friday morning: A few passing showers. Upper 60s
Friday afternoon: Partly sunny with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 77.
Friday evening: Partly sunny. Low 70s.
The weather remains unsettled and humid over the next 24 hours, with improving conditions expected for the weekend.
A very mild and muggy night tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. A few passing showers linger into Friday morning, with the chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon as a cold front arrives. Some thunderstorms could be on the stronger side, producing gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Highs in the upper 70s.
The weather over the weekend looks outstanding, with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with comfortable levels of humidity. The humidity ramps up Monday, with showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day. Highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Dry on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms possible on Thursday, with highs near 80.