...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 1223 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Northwood, or
13 miles southeast of Boonville, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Trenton, Steuben, Remsen, Prospect, Barneveld, Alder Creek, Barnveld,
Hinckley, Trenton Falls and North Western.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Oneida County
through 1230 AM EDT...

At 1154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Alder Creek to near Boonville to 6 miles
northwest of Delta Lake to near Camden. Movement was southeast at 20
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Trenton, Floyd, Camden, Boonville, Forestport,
Steuben and Sylvan Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Showers and storms tonight and early Friday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with thunderstorms possible. Low 64.

Friday morning: A few passing showers. Upper 60s

Friday afternoon: Partly sunny with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 77.

Friday evening: Partly sunny. Low 70s.

Severe risk

The weather remains unsettled and humid over the next 24 hours, with improving conditions expected for the weekend.

A very mild and muggy night tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. A few passing showers linger into Friday morning, with the chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon as a cold front arrives. Some thunderstorms could be on the stronger side, producing gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

The weather over the weekend looks outstanding, with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with comfortable levels of humidity. The humidity ramps up Monday, with showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day. Highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Dry on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms possible on Thursday, with highs near 80.

