Showers and storms

Tonight: Cloudy with a few passing showers or thunderstorms. Mild. Low 64.
Tuesday morning: Cloudy with rain. Mid 60s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Tuesday evening: Cloudy with showers. Low 60s.
Low pressure will drive our weather for half of this week, bringing widespread rain, clouds, and scattered thunderstorms. High pressure in its wake will bring a return to sunshine and a taste of fall later this week.
Widespread rain and a few storms are expected this evening. Cloudy tonight, with patchy fog and a few showers. Mild, with lows only in the mid 60s. Cloudy on Tuesday with rain for the first half of the day. Cooler, with highs only in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible early Wednesday, followed by breezy conditions and a return to some sunshine. Highs in the low 70s.
A taste of fall is expected on Thursday and Friday, with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s! Warmer weather returns for the weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s. Warm on Monday, with scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80.