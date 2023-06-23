Showers and thunderstorms expected this weekend

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Muggy and mild. Low 66.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms. High 76. Low 64.
Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84.
Unsettled weather arrives and looks to linger in Central New York over the next week. For tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive as a warm front moves through. Turning noticeably more humid, with overnight lows only in the mid 60s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, with locally heavy rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunday looks less wet compared to Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warmer and very humid, with highs in the mid 80s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday, with highs in the low 80s. The weather remains unsettled, with showers and thunderstorms continuing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday, with highs in the upper 70s.