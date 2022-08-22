Showers and thunderstorms today

Morning: Few showers. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Rain and scattered thunderstorms. High 75.
Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 65.
Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms. High 76. Low 63.
If your area needs some rain, the best chance to see some looks to be today. Although the chances for rain showers are high, this isn't likely to be an all day constant rain event. Showers look to be on/off throughout the day. Embedded thunderstorms are also possible with some of this rain, however severe thunderstorm risk is very low.
Lingering showers and storms continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Dry weather comes back in for Thursday, with a high in the low 80s. The chance for thunderstorms return on Friday before dry conditions and sunshine return for the weekend.