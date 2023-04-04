Showers continue through Tuesday

Morning: Cloudy with rain. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with showers. High 50.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 42.
Tomorrow: Afternoon showers with a possible thunderstorm. High 65. Low 55.
A slow moving cold front will stall across Central New York today, bringing widespread rain. Cloudy today with rain, becoming showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
The weather remains unsettled into the middle of the week as low pressure approaches from the west on tomorrow. Expect continued cloudiness, with rain developing in the afternoon. Mild and breezy, with highs in the mid 60s. There is the chance for a thunderstorm or two Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Rain early Thursday, followed by decreasing clouds and a windy afternoon. Highs near 60. Much cooler weather is expected on Friday, with windy weather continuing with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 40s.
The weather over the weekend looks pleasant, with sunny skies on Saturday and highs near 50. Mostly sunny on Easter Sunday, with highs near 60. Partly sunny on Monday and mild, with highs in the low 60s.