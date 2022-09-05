Showers continuing this Labor Day Evening

Monday Evening: Scattered/widespread showers continuing. Lower 60s.
Tuesday Morning: Lingering shower/sprinkle. Mostly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Tuesday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Tuesday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
A mostly rainy day across CNY this Labor Day. The heaviest of rainfall is still mostly south of our area, but we are still monitoring the possibility of training (when heavy showers continuously move over a single area) in the Southern Valleys this evening. Showers continue into tonight, and gradually weaken overnight with a shower or two still possible by the early morning tomorrow. Mostly cloudy throughout the day Tuesday, and clouds will gradually decrease heading into Wednesday.
A stray shower or two is possible Wednesday and Thursday from a weak atmospheric disturbance. Otherwise dry weather is forecast especially to start next weekend with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rise above average into the upper 70s by the end of the week, and rain chances begin to rise starting Sunday and into Monday of next week.