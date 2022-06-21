Showers for the first day of summer

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with showers. High 70.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 60.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High 75. Low 57.
The weather looks to turn unsettled as we head into the middle of the week, with warmer and more humid conditions returning by the weekend.
Increasing clouds this morning, with a few scattered showers in the afternoon as a warm front moves through. High temperatures near 70. Scattered showers to night, too, with overnight lows near 60.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow as the warm front stalls in our area. Highs in the mid 70s. The warm front finally clears the area on Thursday, with a few morning showers followed by sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Warmer and more humid on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s.
Feeling like the middle of summer this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but a cold front arriving on Sunday could spark a late day shower or thunderstorm. Cooler, wet weather to follow on Monday, with highs back in the low 70s.