Showers linger this morning before drying out

Morning: Lingering shower/sprinkle. Mostly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 68.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Low 57.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High 72. Low 56.
Lingering showers this morning will continue to move out. Mostly cloudy throughout the day, and clouds will gradually decrease heading into tomorrow.
A stray shower or two is possible tomorrow, especially south, from a weak atmospheric disturbance. Otherwise dry weather is forecast especially to start Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine remains for Friday and Saturday, with highs near 80. Rain chances begin to rise starting Sunday and into Monday of next week.