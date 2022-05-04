Showers today

Morning: Rain showers. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Rain showers. High 59.
Tonight: Rain coming to an end. Low 41.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 67. Low 41.
Low pressure brings widespread rain to the region today. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s. The rain looks to clear out this evening and overnight with a low in the 40s.
An extended period of dry weather is expected later for the rest of the week and weekend. Sunshine tomorrow, with highs in the upper 60s. A brief shower is possible south of the Mohawk Valley on Friday, otherwise the weather is looking dry. Highs in the mid 60s. The weather is looking dry and sunny this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Sunny and warmer on Monday, with highs near 70!