Skies clear out Thursday night with cool temperatures

Tonight: Decrease in clouds. Cool. Low 52
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Breezy. High 75
Friday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 48
Outside of an isolated shower this evening, skies clear out as a cold front slides to the east. Clear skies overnight, with temperatures dropping into the low 50s.
High pressure moves in for Friday and into the weekend, bringing dry and comfortable conditions. Mostly sunny and breezy on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s. Turning chilly Friday night, with temperatures falling into the 40s by Saturday morning! Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Weather begins to turn more uncertain starting next week, largely depending on the exact location of the jet stream. The most likely scenario is increasing chances for rain showers throughout the week, with average to below-average temperatures.