Slight improvement in air quality tomorrow

Tonight: Partly cloudy with the chance of a thunderstorm. Low 66.
Tuesday morning: Faded sunshine. Low 70s.
Tuesday afternoon: Faded sunshine. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 83.
Tuesday evening: Faded sunshine. Upper 70s.
An air quality alert is in effect for all of Central New York as wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality.
A slow improvement in air quality is expected tomorrow and Wednesday. Those sensitive to poor air quality should continue taking precautions through Tuesday. A dry evening, with scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. Overnight lows fall into the mid 60s.
The weather turns unsettled again on Tuesday as a cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80. Cooler over the weekend, with a shower possible on Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine and warmer on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s.