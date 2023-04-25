Slow warmup over the next few days

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 32.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy with passing showers. Low 40s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 53.
Wednesday evening: Partly sunny. Upper 40s.
Showers come to an end this evening, with partly cloudy skies. Chilly again tonight, with overnight lows in the low 30s with patchy frost. Scattered rain showers tomorrow morning, with a mix of rain and snow showers in the higher elevations early. Showers end in the afternoon, with a return to sunshine. Highs in the low 50s. The weather improves on Thursday as low pressure finally weakens and heads to the east. Mostly sunny. with highs in the low 60s. Pleasant on Friday and warmer, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.
The weather turns unsettled, again, as we head into the weekend. Cloudy on Saturday and breezy, with rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s. Showers on Sunday and windy, with highs near 60. The weather remains unsettled and cool early next week, with cloudy skies and showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low 50s.