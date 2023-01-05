Slowly cooling down in Central New York

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 33.
Friday morning: Cloudy. Mid 30s.
Friday afternoon: Rain and snow showers. High 40.
Friday evening: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 30s.
Our weather turns seasonably cooler over the next few days with a return to snow showers on Friday and Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region.
Mostly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows once again above freezing, in the low 30s. Cloudy on Friday, with rain and snow showers expected in the afternoon and evening. Little snow accumulation is expected. High temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40. Scattered snow showers continue Friday night into early Saturday. Little accumulation is expected. Cloudy on Saturday, with snow showers ending. Highs in the mid 30s.
The weather looks to clear out for Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 30s. Much colder at night, with overnight lows in the teens. The weather looks pleasant on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs near 40. A few snow showers are possible on Wednesday. Highs in the low 30s. Colder weather is expected on Thursday, with highs only in the low 20s.