Slowly improving weather

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40.
Thursday morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40s.
Thursday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 55.
Thursday evening: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Upper 40s.
Continued unsettled weather through the end of the week, with improving weather over the weekend.
For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few passing showers. Overnight lows near 40. Mostly cloudy, cool, and unsettled tomorrow, with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain showers continue tomorrow night, with overnight lows near 40.
The weather slowly improves by Friday, with a few scattered showers, and warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s. Big improvements in the weather by the weekend. Looking pleasant both Saturday and Sunday, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. Warm weather looks to continue into Monday, with sunny skies and highs near 70. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s. A few showers return Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s.