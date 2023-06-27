Smoke expected to return to Central New York

Smoke from Canada is likely to return to Central New York beginning late Wednesday and lasting through Thursday. Smoke is expected to be thicker on Thursday compared to Wednesday.
The source of smoke is wildfires across Canada. These fires have been raging for weeks, with more than 19 million acres of forest burned so far. For perspective, the Adirondack State Park is 6 million acres in total.
Winds from the north will carry some of this smoke to our area beginning Wednesday. The smoke on Wednesday could impact those that are sensitive to air pollution. The air quality becomes unhealthy on Thursday.
Winds should carry the smoke back to the north starting Friday.