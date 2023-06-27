 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Wednesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Smoke expected to return to Central New York

Smoke from Canada is likely to return to Central New York beginning late Wednesday and lasting through Thursday.  Smoke is expected to be thicker on Thursday compared to Wednesday.

Wednesday air quality

The source of smoke is wildfires across Canada. These fires have been raging for weeks, with more than 19 million acres of forest burned so far.  For perspective, the Adirondack State Park is 6 million acres in total.

Thursday air quality

Winds from the north will carry some of this smoke to our area beginning Wednesday. The smoke on Wednesday could impact those that are sensitive to air pollution.  The air quality becomes unhealthy on Thursday.

Winds should carry the smoke back to the north starting Friday.

