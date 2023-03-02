Snow and ice expected Friday night

Here we go, again. Two weather systems to track in Central New York in less than a week. If you're traveling Friday morning through afternoon the weather looks to stay dry, locally. Snow returns Friday evening across Central New York, becoming heavy at times overnight. The start time for most of us is between 5-8 pm. Like Monday, snow becomes heavy at times quickly, with poor visibility at times possible.
Snow continues Friday night, mixing with sleet in parts of Central New York. Travel is expected to be difficult overnight with snow and ice covered roads, blowing and drifting snow. Any mixing turns back to snow Saturday, with widespread snow continuing Saturday morning. Snow will gradually wind down Saturday afternoon and evening.
The biggest challenge to the forecast is the potential mixing. As warm air arrives aloft, snow is expected to change to sleet. The question is, how far north does this happen, and for how long? The mixing takes place during the height of snowfall, meaning this makes a big difference in snowfall totals. Where no mixing takes place, snowfall is expected to be between 5-10" overnight. With an additional 2-4" expected Saturday, grand totals in these areas could exceed a foot. We're thinking mixing does cut down snowfall totals in and south of the Mohawk Valley.
Snow does continue on Saturday, with an additional 2-4" of accumulation during the day. The steadiest snow looks to be in the morning, with snow gradually lightening throughout the day.