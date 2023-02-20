Snow and Ice Wednesday night

It's been a very easy winter, so far. Temperatures have been very mild and snow has been very scarce. Many weather makers have brought more rain than snow, but this upcoming week will be different. The next low pressure system is one that's taken an all too common track - the dreaded western runner. These types of storms are notorious ice makers.
Before that arrives, we do have some weather to talk about for tomorrow. Temperatures remain mild again, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. A cold front arrives in the afternoon and produces a round of rain, briefly ending as snow. There's a little bit of energy in the atmosphere ahead of the cold front. It doesn't look to be enough to cause thunder, but it is enough to cause downpours. It turns much colder and windy later in the day as temperatures fall below freezing.
Cold air settles in Wednesday morning, with temperatures falling into the teens by sunrise. The cold air looks to lock in place ahead of the next weather maker. This area of low pressure approaches from the west and brings a round of snow starting Wednesday evening (roughly 5-8pm start time). Snow becomes steady and heavy overnight, changing to sleet and freezing rain. The most likely location for 6"+ of snowfall looks to be across Northern New York, well north of the Mohawk Valley. This is where most of the precipitation is expected to fall as snow with less sleet and freezing rain.
Most likely location for snowfall Wednesday night
In the Mohawk Valley, more ice could fall compared to snow. If that ends up being the case, this could be a significant ice accumulation (0.50"+). We're not quite ready to draw the line yet for snowfall totals and ice totals. More data comes in late tonight and tomorrow, which will help guide us on where this storm is trending.
Regardless of how much falls as snow compared to ice, the Thursday morning commute is expected to be very slippery. Plan on giving yourself extra time to get to work. Much colder weather will follow in the wake of this system. Highs on Friday only climb into the teens. Temperatures are expected to drop below zero Friday night.
Only 28 days until the first day of spring!