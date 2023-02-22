Snow and wintry mix arrives Wednesday night

Wednesday Night: Snow heavy at times. Turns over to sleet/freezing rain.
Thursday Morning: Lingering mixed precipitation/rain.
Thursday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy.
Thursday Night: Another round of mixed precipitation
We are now entering alert mode this evening as snow showers begin to arrive. We are monitoring the potential for a heavier snow band to develop just off of Lake Ontario through the western part of the area. Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour unless the sleet line moves in a little sooner. We bumped up the snowfall totals a tad: generally 3-5" south of the Mohawk Valley and 5-8 inches north. Higher totals will be even further north of the area above Old Forge.
Our concern with this system is the sleet/freezing rain following this initial snow. As mentioned previously, we are monitoring a heavier snowband which if it warms, could turn the heavier snowfall rates into heavier sleeting/freezing rain rates. Rough estimates of total ice range from .1" to .25", but again that could change dependent on surface temperatures.
By the early morning tomorrow, most of the Southern Valleys will be bordering rain showers coming to an end, while the Mohawk Valley and north will deal with a lingering wintry mix. We then dry out by the afternoon before another round of a wintry mix arrives tomorrow night. We will go into detail after this system is over; keeping our attention to one storm at a time.