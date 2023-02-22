 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...In New York...Oneida county.

* WHEN...until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation starts off as a period of
snow, heavy at times this afternoon. The snow is then forecast
to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 11 PM this
evening. Periods of light freezing rain, rain or sleet
continue overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures hover
in the mid 20s to lower 30s through the event.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snow and wintry mix arrives Wednesday night

Snowfall Forecast

Wednesday Night: Snow heavy at times. Turns over to sleet/freezing rain.

Thursday Morning: Lingering mixed precipitation/rain.

Thursday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy.

Thursday Night: Another round of mixed precipitation

Travel Impact

We are now entering alert mode this evening as snow showers begin to arrive. We are monitoring the potential for a heavier snow band to develop just off of Lake Ontario through the western part of the area. Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour unless the sleet line moves in a little sooner. We bumped up the snowfall totals a tad: generally 3-5" south of the Mohawk Valley and 5-8 inches north. Higher totals will be even further north of the area above Old Forge.

Snowfall Forecast

Our concern with this system is the sleet/freezing rain following this initial snow. As mentioned previously, we are monitoring a heavier snowband which if it warms, could turn the heavier snowfall rates into heavier sleeting/freezing rain rates. Rough estimates of total ice range from .1" to .25", but again that could change dependent on surface temperatures.

By the early morning tomorrow, most of the Southern Valleys will be bordering rain showers coming to an end, while the Mohawk Valley and north will deal with a lingering wintry mix. We then dry out by the afternoon before another round of a wintry mix arrives tomorrow night. We will go into detail after this system is over; keeping our attention to one storm at a time.

