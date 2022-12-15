Snow begins this afternoon

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Widespread wet snow starting. High 34.
Tonight: Widespread wet snow. Low 32.
Tomorrow: Widespread wet snow. High 36. Low 28.
*Tonight and tomorrow are StormTracker 2 Alert Days due to widespread heavy and wet snowfall. Scattered power outages are possible along with tricky travel*
*The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of CNY from 10 AM today until 7 AM Saturday*
Things continue to remain dry this morning, but widespread wet snow moves in by this evening. Start times for arrival are pictured below, and this widespread snow will continue overnight until tomorrow afternoon.
We have two big concerns for this event. Firstly, this snow will be heavy and wet (due to a lower snow-water ratio) meaning that roads will be slushy and slippery, so be extra careful when driving. Our other concern is power outages. This event brings some gusty winds along with heavy wet snow, meaning scattered power outages are a possibility. We recommend charging batteries and electronic devices in case power goes out for your area.
Most of the widespread snow comes to and end by Saturday afternoon. Lake effect snow looks to pick up for next week. We will continue to keep you updated.