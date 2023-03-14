Snow comes to an end Tuesday night

Tonight: Cloudy with snow tapering off. Low 24.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Upper 20s.
Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy and windy. High 35.
Wednesday evening: Cloudy and breezy. Low 30s.
Snow comes to an end tonight, but the winds will continue through tomorrow. Additional snow accumulations for most areas look to be between 1-3". Heavier snowfall is possible south of the Mohawk Valley, with an additional 3-6" in Madison County. Overnight lows in the 20s.
A cloudy day tomorrow and cold for mid March. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds are expected to remain blustery from the north between 10-20 mph with gusts over 35 mph. The weather turns much less windy on Thursday and warmer, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Rain returns for St. Patrick's Day, with highs in the mid 40s. Colder weather follows over the weekend, with rain and snow showers expected on Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. Cold on Sunday and cloudy, with highs in the upper 20s.
The first day of spring is Monday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 40s. Dry and partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s.