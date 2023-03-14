 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. Storm total snowfall of 6 to 9 inches in the valleys,
and 9 to 16 inches in the higher elevations. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...In New York, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins,
Madison, Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Snow comes to an end Tuesday night

  • Updated
  • 0

Tonight: Cloudy with snow tapering off. Low 24.

Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Upper 20s.

Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy and windy. High 35.

Wednesday evening: Cloudy and breezy. Low 30s.

Snowfall reports

Snow comes to an end tonight, but the winds will continue through tomorrow. Additional snow accumulations for most areas look to be between 1-3". Heavier snowfall is possible south of the Mohawk Valley, with an additional 3-6" in Madison County. Overnight lows in the 20s.

A cloudy day tomorrow and cold for mid March. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds are expected to remain blustery from the north between 10-20 mph with gusts over 35 mph. The weather turns much less windy on Thursday and warmer, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Rain returns for St. Patrick's Day, with highs in the mid 40s. Colder weather follows over the weekend, with rain and snow showers expected on Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. Cold on Sunday and cloudy, with highs in the upper 20s.

The first day of spring is Monday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 40s. Dry and partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s.

