...Slick Spots Through the Overnight...

With residual moisture from melted snow, snow and slush some
refreezing is possible overnight on untreated surfaces. This
could lead to slick spots. Allow extra time to reach your
destination overnight and for the morning commute Thursday.

Snow ends this evening

Tonight: Snow ending. Low 28.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 41. Low 22.

Snowing

***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***

A slippery evening commute is expected across Central New York as snow comes to an end tonight. Drying out overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Partly sunny on tomorrow and slightly warmer, with highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Friday and dry, with highs in the mid 40s.

We're keeping an eye on a potential storm for the weekend. This looks to bring widespread snow to Central New York, with heavy accumulations possible. Highs on Saturday in low 30s. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Sunday, with highs near 30. Not as cold on Monday and Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. The weather turns milder later in the week, with a mix of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday and highs in the upper 40s.

