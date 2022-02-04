Snow ends this evening

Tonight: Snow ending. Cloudy and cold. Low 0.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High 16. Low -4.
Sunday: Partly sunny. High 25. Low 14.
Snow comes to an end this evening. Expect roads to remain slippery through tonight, with temperatures falling to near zero by tomorrow morning. Partly sunny on Saturday and cold, with highs in the mid teens. A few flurries are possible, with little accumulation expected. Cold on Saturday night, with overnight lows between 0 to -10. Mostly sunny on Sunday and not as cold in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
The weather looks quiet on Monday. Partly sunny, with highs in the low 30s. A few flurries are possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 30s. Mild on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s. Cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s. The next chance of snow is looking to be on Friday, with highs near 30.