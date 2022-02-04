Snow expected to end Friday

Morning: Heavy snow becomes lighter. Low 20s.
Afternoon: Light snow. High 23.
Tonight: Snow ends. Upper teens.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 16. Low -4.
**A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Central New York until 3 PM today**
**A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day continues into Friday due to a winter storm**
Snow continues this morning, with roads becoming slushy. Travel is hazardous this morning as snow becomes heavy. Heavy snow continues this morning, with snowfall rates between 1-2" per hour and very poor visibility. Sleet is expected south of the Mohawk Valley. Snowfall accumulations for most areas look to be between 10-16", with lower amounts south of the valley where sleet mixes in.
Additional snowfall accumulations from 5 AM this morning look to range between 1-5. Snow slowly comes to an end this evening with travel conditions improving as the day progresses.
The weather turns cold and dry tomorrow, with highs in the teens. Sunshine is expected on Sunday, with highs in the 20s. The weather is looking generally dry and milder next week, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s on Monday, and Tuesday. Highs near 40 for Wednesday and Thursday.