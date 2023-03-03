Snow, ice, and wind tonight

Tonight: Snow, mixing with sleet. Low 30.
Saturday: Cloudy with snow. High 36. Low 25.
Sunday: Cloudy with flurries. High 37. Low 21.
A Stormtracker 2 Alert day is for Friday night due to heavy snow and ice. A winter storm warning is in effect for Oneida, Herkimer, Hamilton, Fulton, and Otsego Counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Madison and Chenango Counties.
Snow begins this evening, between 5-8 pm for most areas. Snow becomes heavy tonight, with snowfall rates over 1" per hour at times. Snow mixing with sleet in and south of the Mohawk Valley before midnight. Overnight lows fall to near 30. Overnight snow in the Mohawk Valley ranges from 3-5", with 5-10" possible north of the Mohawk Valley. Windy tonight, too, with wind gusts from the southeast between 40-50 mph.
Snow continues on Saturday, with additional accumulations between 2-5". Highs in the mid 30s. Flurries on Sunday and cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy and dry on Monday, with highs in the low 40s. Light snow returns Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy on Wednesday, with more light snow possible on Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Cloudy on Friday with snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.