Snow making way for sunshine

Morning: Snow showers. Low 20s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 36.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 19.
Tomorrow: Afternoon snow showers. High 35. Low 28.
***A wind advisory is in effect for Southern Herkimer county until 7 AM this morning**
Snow showers early this morning gives way to sunshine. Breezy and cold, with highs in the mid 30s. Winds around 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
A nor'easter is expected to pass south of CNY Wednesday, bringing our region mostly cloudy skies and some snow showers later in the day. Highs in the mid 30s. Sunshine on Thursday and seasonably cool, with highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 40s.
We're keeping an eye on a potential storm for the weekend. This looks to bring snow and/or rain to the region and gusty winds. Highs on Saturday in the upper 30s. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Sunday, with highs near 30. Not as cold on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s.