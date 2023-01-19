Snow returns on Friday

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and freezing rain. Low 32.
Friday morning: Cloudy with a burst of snow. Low 30s.
Friday afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers. Mid 30s.
Friday evening: Cloudy with snow showers. Low 30s.
Watch out for lingering icy spots tonight, especially north and east of Utica. Rain and freezing rain continues across Central New York tonight, with overnight lows in the low 30s. A burst of snow is expected tomorrow morning, not lasting for more than an hour. Cloudy, with scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening. 1-3" of snowfall is expected across the area, with highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow comes to an end tomorrow night, with cloudy skies and lows in the mid 20s.
Cloudy skies on Saturday gives way to a few breaks of sunshine. Highs in the low 30s. We're keeping an eye on a nor'easter on Sunday. Widespread snow is possible Sunday night into Monday, though the bulk of the heavy snow is currently looking to fall east of Utica. Widespread snow showers on Monday, with highs in the low 30s. Cloudy on Tuesday, with another wintry mix possible on Wednesday.