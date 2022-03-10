Snow returns Saturday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 22.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Upper 30s.
***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***
*** A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Central New York from Friday night to Saturday night***
Mostly cloudy and pleasant this evening, with temperatures staying above freezing. Watch out for some icy spots tonight, as temperatures fall below freezing after midnight. Dry on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. Mild, with highs in the upper 40s.
We're keeping an eye on a potential storm for the weekend. This looks to bring widespread snow to Central New York, with heavy accumulations possible. Highs on Saturday in low 30s. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Sunday, with highs near 30. Not as cold on Monday and Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. The weather turns milder later in the week, with a mix of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday and highs in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy and mild on Thursday, with highs in the 50s!