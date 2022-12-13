 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations up to
around two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high
as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly
depending on location and elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter
storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and
confidence increases.


&&

Snow returns Thursday night

  • 0

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 10.

Wednesday morning: Sunny. Teens.

Wednesday afternoon: Sunny. High 30.

Wednesday evening: Clear and cold. Low 20s.

Alert Day

A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Thursday night and Friday due to the potential of widespread accumulating snow, a tricky Friday morning commute, and scattered power outages due to heavy, wet accumulation. A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Central New York.

Another cold night ahead, with clear skies and overnight lows in the single digits and low teens. Sunshine is expected to continue for Wednesday, with highs near 30. Increasing clouds for Thursday, with widespread snow breaking out Thursday evening. Snow becomes heavy Thursday night, with 3-6" of accumulation. Additional snow is expected to accumulate on Friday as low pressure travels across the region.

Scattered lake effect snow showers are possible on Saturday, with generally light accumulation. Highs in low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a passing snow shower. Highs in the low 30s. Lake effect snow showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday of next week, with highs in the low 30s.

Recommended for you