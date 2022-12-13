Snow returns Thursday night

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 10.
Wednesday morning: Sunny. Teens.
Wednesday afternoon: Sunny. High 30.
Wednesday evening: Clear and cold. Low 20s.
A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Thursday night and Friday due to the potential of widespread accumulating snow, a tricky Friday morning commute, and scattered power outages due to heavy, wet accumulation. A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Central New York.
Another cold night ahead, with clear skies and overnight lows in the single digits and low teens. Sunshine is expected to continue for Wednesday, with highs near 30. Increasing clouds for Thursday, with widespread snow breaking out Thursday evening. Snow becomes heavy Thursday night, with 3-6" of accumulation. Additional snow is expected to accumulate on Friday as low pressure travels across the region.
Scattered lake effect snow showers are possible on Saturday, with generally light accumulation. Highs in low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a passing snow shower. Highs in the low 30s. Lake effect snow showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday of next week, with highs in the low 30s.