Snow returns Wednesday

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 19.
Tomorrow morning: Cloudy. Mid 20s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Light snow. High 35.
Tomorrow evening: Snow ending. Low 30s.
*A winter weather advisory is in effect for Otsego and Madison Counties for tomorrow*
Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm*
Increasing clouds tonight and cold, with overnight lows in the teens. A nor'easter is expected to pass south of Central New York, but still bring some impacts to our local area. Snow develops tomorrow afternoon, becoming widespread and steady. A general 1-3" of accumulation is expected for most areas, with higher amounts possible south of the Mohawk Valley.
Snow ends tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Partly sunny on Thursday and slightly warmer, with highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Friday and dry, with highs in the mid 40s.
We're keeping an eye on a potential storm for the weekend. This looks to bring snow and/or rain to the region and strong winds. Highs on Saturday in the upper 30s. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Sunday, with highs near 30. Not as cold on Monday and Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s.