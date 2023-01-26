Snow showers continue throughout the day Thursday

Morning: Light mix. Icy. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Light snow and windy. High 35.
Tonight: Snow showers ending. Low 18.
Roads are very icy and slushy this morning from snow yesterday changing to a wintry mix. The mix this morning is expected to change to light snow today, with a general 1-3" of accumulation. Cloudy and breezy, with highs in the mid 30s.
The weather quiets down for tomorrow, with cloudy skies and a few breaks of sunshine possible late. Highs near 30. Cloudy on Saturday, with light scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Widespread light snow/mix is possible on Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy on Monday and dry, with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s. Snow returns on Wednesday, with highs near 30.