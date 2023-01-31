 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 inches. The highest snow totals are expected along and
south of the NY Thruway in southern Oneida county.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could briefly approach one
inch per hour this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snow showers end Tuesday

Lake effect comes to an end Tuesday morning ahead with frigid cold expected throughout the day.

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow west of Utica. Low 20s.

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 23.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 6.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 25. Low 16.
A few light snow showers continue this morning, so watch out for slippery conditions on roads. Some breaks of sunshine are expected in the afternoon. Breezy and colder, with highs in the low 20s.

The weather looks to dry out for tomorrow and Thursday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 20s tomorrow. Warmer on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. A powerful arctic front moves through Thursday night and drops the coldest air of the season into Central New York. Temperatures on Friday afternoon are only expected to be in the low single digits, with wind chills between -10 to -20. Air temperatures fall between -10 to -20 Friday night, with wind chills dropping to -30. Cold on Saturday, with sunny skies and highs in the single digits. It looks less windy on Saturday. Warmer weather arrives Sunday with light snow and highs in the 20s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs reaching freezing.

