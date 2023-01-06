Snow showers followed by sunshine this weekend

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers. Low 28.
Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers and flurries in the morning. High 36. Low 17.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 36.
Light snow showers linger into tonight and tomorrow, before a return to sunshine is expected on Sunday. Temperatures generally trend above average over the next seven days, with high temperatures above freezing.
Scattered snow showers continue tonight, with little accumulation. Overnight lows in the upper 20s. Cloudy with snow showers and flurries on Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. Skies clear out Saturday night, allowing overnight lows to fall into the teens. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Sunday. Highs in the mid 30s.
The weather looks pleasant heading into early next week. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Partly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. A rain/snow mix is possible on Friday, with highs in the low 30s.