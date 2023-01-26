Snow showers linger into Friday

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers and flurries. Little accumulation. Icy spots. Low 21.
Friday Morning: Cloudy with flurries. Upper 20s.
Friday Afternoon: Cloudy with flurries. High 33.
Friday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Winds diminish this evening, with icy spots developing after dark. Snow showers continue, with little accumulation expected. Lows in the low 20s. Cloudy on Friday with a few flurries in the late morning and early afternoon. Little accumulation expected. Highs in the low 30s. Cloudy with flurries on Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s.
A round of snow and rain showers are expected on Sunday, with some snow accumulation possible north of the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the upper 30s. Cloudy on Monday and dry, with highs near 30. Scattered snow showers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as colder air arrives. Highs in the mid 20s. Our first taste of arctic air arrives on Thursday, with highs only in the teens.