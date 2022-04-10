Snow showers make brief return to Mohawk Valley

Today: Snow showers turning to rain showers. Breezy. High 43.
Tonight: Clearing up to partly cloudy skies. Low 27.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 60. Low 45.
Unsettled weather continues through today. Mostly cloudy, breezy, with scattered rain and snow showers. Little snow accumulation is expected, with highs only in the low 40s. The weather looks to dry out tonight, with decreasing clouds and a widespread frost. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.
The weather looks to improve early next week. Mostly sunny and milder tomorrow, with highs near 60. Clouds and a few morning showers give way to sunshine on Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s. Showers are expected to move in on Wednesday late afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. The warmest day of the week looks to be on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front brings showers and maybe thunderstorms on Thursday, followed by cooler weather on Friday and Saturday.