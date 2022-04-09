Snow showers return Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. Breezy and cool. High 43.
Unsettled weather continues through Sunday. A few passing showers are possible this evening, with temperatures falling into the low 40s. Showers come to a temporary end tonight, with cloudy skies and overnight lows in the low 30s.
Mostly cloudy, breezy, with scattered rain and snow showers on Sunday. Little snow accumulation is expected, with highs only in the low 40s. The weather looks to dry out tomorrow night, with decreasing clouds and a widespread frost. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.
The weather looks to improve early next week. Mostly sunny and milder on Monday, with highs near 60. Clouds give way to sunshine on Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s. Widespread rain is expected on Wednesday. Highs in the low 60s. The warmest day of the week looks to be on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front brings showers and maybe thunderstorms late Thursday, followed by cooler weather on Friday and Saturday.