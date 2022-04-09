 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 1227.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 1227.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 1225.2 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1227.4 feet on 12/31/1990.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Sat 10 am: 1227.4
Forecast:
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.1
Sun 2 am 1226.8
Sun 8 am 1226.3
Sun 2 pm 1226.0
Sun 8 pm 1225.8
Mon 2 am 1225.7
Mon 8 am 1225.6
Mon 2 pm 1225.5
Mon 8 pm 1225.4
Tue 2 am 1225.3
Tue 8 am 1225.2

&&

Snow showers return Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. Breezy and cool. High 43.

Skycast

Unsettled weather continues through Sunday. A few passing showers are possible this evening, with temperatures falling into the low 40s. Showers come to a temporary end tonight, with cloudy skies and overnight lows in the low 30s.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, with scattered rain and snow showers on Sunday. Little snow accumulation is expected, with highs only in the low 40s. The weather looks to dry out tomorrow night, with decreasing clouds and a widespread frost. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

The weather looks to improve early next week. Mostly sunny and milder on Monday, with highs near 60. Clouds give way to sunshine on Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s. Widespread rain is expected on Wednesday. Highs in the low 60s. The warmest day of the week looks to be on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front brings showers and maybe thunderstorms late Thursday, followed by cooler weather on Friday and Saturday.

