Snow showers throughout the region

Morning: Some snow showers. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Temperature dropping. Low 20s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Cold. Low 0.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 25. Low 9.
Widespread snow continues as a cold front moves across Central New York. A general 1-3" of accumulation is expected. Turning colder and windy today with highs in the low 20s in the morning, as colder weather move in later in the day. Partly cloudy and dry tomorrow, with highs in the mid 20s.
Mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. Rain showers move in for Sunday, very mild with highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy with rain and snow showers on Monday. Highs near 40. Snow showers early Tuesday and colder, with highs in the mid 30s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 40.