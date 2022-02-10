Morning: Rain turns to snow showers. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Scattered snow showers. High 38.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 20.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with evening rain/snow showers. High 41. Low 34.
Rain will be followed by additional snow showers today, with temperatures hovering in the mid 30's. Breezy conditions are forecasted for the next couple days with winds reaching 10+ mph in some areas, and wind gusts in the 20 mph range. Rain/snow showers make a return for Friday evening and last for the day on Saturday. Mild temperatures remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The mild and damp weather will end by Saturday evening, as colder weather move in. Drying out on Sunday with highs just in the teens.
Remaining cold for Valentine's Day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid teens. Warming up a little on Tuesday with highs in the low 20s and mostly sunny skies. The warmer weather makes a return for Wednesday with highs near 40. It looks to stay for the rest of next week.