Snow showers today

Morning: Cloudy. Snow showers. Upper teens.
Afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers. High 37.
Tonight: Some rain and snow showers. Low 25.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 36. Low 19.
A break from the cold is expected as the calendar turns to March. Cloudy skies throughout today, with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Some light snow accumulation is expected, especially north of the Mohawk Valley. Rain showers are possible this evening in the lower elevations including the Mohawk Valley.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the low 30s, and a cold front moving into the area tomorrow night could bring snowfall across most areas into Thursday morning. Colder and windy on Thursday with highs in the low 20s in the morning, as colder temperatures move in later in the day. Partly cloudy and dry on Friday, with highs in the mid 20s. A chance for mixed precipitation moves in Saturday as highs reach the mid 30s. Rain showers linger into Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s. Mild on Monday, with light rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.