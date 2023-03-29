 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Travel Conditions likely due to Snow Squalls and high
winds between 5 pm and 10 pm this evening across central NY and
northeast PA...

A strong cold front will blast across the region from late
afternoon into the evening hours. This front will be accompanied
initially by heavy rain which will quickly turn to a burst of
heavy snow as temperatures fall below freezing. A rumble of
thunder will be possible along with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

This combination will lead to near zero visibility at times and a
potential flash freeze on road surfaces creating dangerous travel
conditions.

The leading edge of the heavy snow squall will reach the Finger
Lakes, central southern tier of NY and the Syracuse, Utica and
Rome areas between 5 and 7 pm, the Twin Tiers of NY and PA to the
western Catskills between 7 and 9 pm and the rest of northeast PA
and Sullivan County NY around 9 to 10 pm.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions...

Be prepared for brief whiteout conditions. This could lead to
dangerous driving conditions, especially on our interstates, the
NY State Thruway and northeast extension of the PA Turnpike. Icy
conditions are also possible on any untreated roads. If you are
traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce
speed and make sure headlights are on.

Snow squall arrives tonight

  • 0

Wednesday Night: Quick burst of snow/sleet. 20s. Windy.

Thursday Morning: Lingering clouds. Lower 20s. Breezy.

Thursday Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. Lower 30s. Breezy.

Thursday Evening: Mostly clear. Mid 20s.

Snow Squall Timing

Mother nature can't make up her mind with whether it will be spring or summer here in CNY. It has been a very nice day across the area with partly sunny skies, however an arctic front arrives in the area later this evening. This will bring with it a quick round of snow and possibly some sleet along with gusty winds. The arrival time is between 7 to 10 PM depending on location as this arrives from the west and pushes east.

After this front leaves the area, the sudden drop in temperature could cause a flash freeze especially in higher elevations. Lower elevations especially in the Mohawk Valley might stay just above freezing long enough to avoid this sudden freeze, however all areas will eventually fall below freezing overnight. Just be on the lookout for slippery spots especially in areas where snowmelt has occurred. Weather tomorrow will be breezy and cool with lingering clouds in the morning due to lake-effect. As winds shift throughout the day, clouds will gradually thin and sun will peak out by the evening. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures begin to warm again Friday and into Saturday with rain showers, reaching the 60s by Saturday afternoon before yet again another front brings those temps down into the 30s by Sunday.

Recommended for you