Snow squall arrives tonight

Wednesday Night: Quick burst of snow/sleet. 20s. Windy.
Thursday Morning: Lingering clouds. Lower 20s. Breezy.
Thursday Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. Lower 30s. Breezy.
Thursday Evening: Mostly clear. Mid 20s.
Mother nature can't make up her mind with whether it will be spring or summer here in CNY. It has been a very nice day across the area with partly sunny skies, however an arctic front arrives in the area later this evening. This will bring with it a quick round of snow and possibly some sleet along with gusty winds. The arrival time is between 7 to 10 PM depending on location as this arrives from the west and pushes east.
After this front leaves the area, the sudden drop in temperature could cause a flash freeze especially in higher elevations. Lower elevations especially in the Mohawk Valley might stay just above freezing long enough to avoid this sudden freeze, however all areas will eventually fall below freezing overnight. Just be on the lookout for slippery spots especially in areas where snowmelt has occurred. Weather tomorrow will be breezy and cool with lingering clouds in the morning due to lake-effect. As winds shift throughout the day, clouds will gradually thin and sun will peak out by the evening. Highs in the low to mid 30s.
Temperatures begin to warm again Friday and into Saturday with rain showers, reaching the 60s by Saturday afternoon before yet again another front brings those temps down into the 30s by Sunday.