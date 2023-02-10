Snow this Friday night, chances for sun this weekend!

Friday Night: Scattered lake-effect snow showers. Upper 20s.
Saturday: AM Clouds. PM Sun. Breezy. Lower 30s.
Sunday: Sunshine, mixture of thin upper-level clouds. Lower 40s.
Happy Friday! Clouds with a mixture of light rain and snow depending on elevation earlier today turns to scattered lake-effect snow tonight as a trough moves through CNY. It looks like the wind direction will change quickly, however due to the windy conditions tonight, there is a chance of a brief snow squall forming. General accumulations are still on the lighter side, but enough for mostly everyone to see at least a dusting of snow. Higher totals will be north of the Mohawk Valley.
After this snow pushes through, we're talking about quiet weather at least for the near future! Saturday starts with lingering clouds in the AM, but we should be able to see some sunshine by the evening. It will still be breezy and chilly with highs barely getting above freezing. We do start to warm up starting Sunday. Although there will likely be upper level clouds from a passing nor'easter to the south of us, the clouds will be thin enough for sunshine to pass through, making Sunday a seasonably nice mid-February day!
Have a great weekend!