...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida
and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow developing this afternoon
along with gusty winds creating periods of blowing and drifting
snow this afternoon into the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Snowfall continuing until early afternoon

Morning: Snow. Upper 20s.

Afternoon: Snow ends. Mid 20s.

Evening: Windy and flurries. Lower 20s.

Tomorrow: Brief snow. High 30.

***WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL NEW YORK UNTIL SUNDAY NIGHT***

The majority of the snowfall expected today will be in the southeastern part of Central New York. Travel will still be tricky on unplowed roads as wet snow is making road conditions slippery. Snow will continue through the St. Patricks Day Parade and end in the early afternoon. Winds pick up after a breezy morning with possible flurries throughout the evening and into tonight. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day reaching the teens by tonight. Tomorrow sees brief snowfall in the morning in an overall mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s with a high reaching 30.

Spring temperatures on the horizon! Starting Monday, highs are starting to average in the low to mid 40s with mostly dry conditions throughout the week. Temperatures pick up by next weekend reaching the 50s on St. Patrick's Day.

