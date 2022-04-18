Snowfall expected across the region

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
11 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland,
Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow could cause scattered
power outages. Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2 inches
an hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches an hour at
times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Morning: Patchy frost. Partly cloudy. Low 30s.

Afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 53.

Tonight: Rain turns over to heavy snow. Low 33.

Tomorrow: Snow early turning to mixed precipitation. High 41. Low  34.

***Tomorrow is a StormTacker 2 Alert day due to widespread heavy snow***

***Winter Storm Warning in effect for all of CNY from 6 PM this evening until 12 PM tomorrow***

Waking up to some patchy frost and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will jump from the 30s to the 50s by the afternoon. Clouds move in mid day ahead of a winter storm set to bring widespread wet snow to our area starting tonight. Starting out as rain then changing over to snow tonight. Snowfall totals are expected to be significant, with most areas expecting 5 to 9 inches, with higher elevations seeing 9"+. Expect tricky travel conditions especially for tomorrow morning. Snow turns over to mixed precipitation as we warm up to the 40s tomorrow. 

After Tuesday, temperatures look to remain mild in the low 50s, so the snowfall we are getting isn't expected to last far into the week. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Scattered showers can be expected Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Highs remain in the mid 50s for Friday with partly cloudy skies. Next weekend looks to have a few scattered showers, but warmer with highs near 60.

